$1.54 EPS Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

