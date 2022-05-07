$1.54 EPS Expected for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.61. SouthState reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SouthState.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SouthState (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.