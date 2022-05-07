$1.57 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

