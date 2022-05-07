$1.60 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,433.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

RHP opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.