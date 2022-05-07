$1.60 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,433.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.
RHP opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $101.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
