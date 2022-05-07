$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.88. Western Digital posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.