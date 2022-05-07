$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.30. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPO traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.64. 58,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

