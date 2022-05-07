$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.