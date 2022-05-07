$10.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $10.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.87. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $10.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $39.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $42.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $34.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.25 to $37.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.43 by $1.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

