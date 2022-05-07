$114.16 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will post sales of $114.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.20 million and the highest is $116.16 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $99.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $462.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $469.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $511.46 million, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $523.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.40.

EGP stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.21. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

