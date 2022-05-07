$13.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.99 billion and the highest is $13.21 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $781,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.
PFGC opened at $48.65 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.