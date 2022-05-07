$136.56 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will report $136.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.10 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $115.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $553.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $575.50 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $610.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $52.57 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,842,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 500,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.