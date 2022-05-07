$148.33 Million in Sales Expected for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to post $148.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $625.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $628.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $765.86 million, with estimates ranging from $750.40 million to $783.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

UDMY opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

