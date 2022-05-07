$172.01 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $172.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.72 million. Employers posted sales of $171.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $685.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.88 million to $697.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $738.80 million, with estimates ranging from $723.09 million to $754.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

EIG stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.