180 Degree Capital (TURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $8.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

