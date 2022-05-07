$19.02 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $19.76 million. Blade Air Mobility posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

