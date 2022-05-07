1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $14.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 791.0% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.