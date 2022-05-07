$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.21. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,527. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

