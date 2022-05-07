-$2.05 EPS Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($2.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($2.23). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($5.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

SAGE traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,338. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

