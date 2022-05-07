$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) to report $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

ARE stock opened at $176.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average of $200.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

