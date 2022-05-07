$2.20 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

