$2.20 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
