$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EMCOR Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

