$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.11.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS opened at $92.46 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

