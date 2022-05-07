$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) will announce $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.96 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE EMN opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

