$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $2.54. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $12.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $12.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

