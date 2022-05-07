$204.92 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) will post sales of $204.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.50 million. New Relic posted sales of $172.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,859. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $58,129,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after buying an additional 309,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

