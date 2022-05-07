22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.76 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90,508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XXII. Roth Capital began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

