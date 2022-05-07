$25.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,642 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.00. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

