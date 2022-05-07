$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) to report $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUTL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.84 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.