$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to report $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUTL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.84 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

