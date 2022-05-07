$27.56 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to announce $27.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $131.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $168.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in FibroGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $782.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

