$273.82 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will report $273.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.03 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted sales of $235.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

