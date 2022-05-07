$280.70 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will post sales of $280.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $285.30 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $252.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.07 on Friday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,394 shares of company stock worth $499,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

