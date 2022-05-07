2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $10.39. 2,698,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get 2U alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in 2U by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 2U by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 2U by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.