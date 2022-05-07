$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.81 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $13.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 102,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,935 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 170.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 254,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Delek US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $29.27.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.