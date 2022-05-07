$3.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will announce $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.46. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 471.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

