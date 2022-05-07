$31.81 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will announce $31.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Docebo reported sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $146.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $196.81 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCBO. CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. Docebo has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

