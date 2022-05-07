$32.80 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.09 million and the highest is $39.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $192.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $199.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $268.81 million, with estimates ranging from $255.02 million to $282.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

SDIG stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

