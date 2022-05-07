$327.64 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post sales of $327.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $328.28 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $321.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of B stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

