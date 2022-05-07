$36.90 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $37.20 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $18.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.25 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $186.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $404.41 million, a P/E ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

