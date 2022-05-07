$36.95 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.79 billion and the highest is $37.03 billion. JD.com posted sales of $31.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $173.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.76 billion to $175.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.46 billion to $214.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.57.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

