$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $17.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $69.69 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 319.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 215,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

