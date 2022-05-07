$41.50 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.06 million and the highest is $41.94 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $168.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $174.50 million, with estimates ranging from $167.12 million to $181.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 104,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

