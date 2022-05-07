51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised 51job from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after buying an additional 844,355 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after purchasing an additional 679,660 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth $32,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 607,089 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.