$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.46 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. Transcat has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $546.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

