$56.64 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will report $56.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.59 million. City posted sales of $55.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $229.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $230.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

City stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. City has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in City by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in City by 5.9% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in City by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

