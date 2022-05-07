5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of 5N Plus stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 699. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
