5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNP. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.95.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of VNP traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 544,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.33. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The firm has a market cap of C$107.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.07 million. Analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.