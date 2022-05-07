$6.48 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $6.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

