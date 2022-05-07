$6.48 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $6.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.