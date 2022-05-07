$654.50 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $654.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.60 million and the highest is $658.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average of $179.56. Five Below has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

