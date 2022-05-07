$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will post $7.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. Danaher reported sales of $7.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $32.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $249.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.95. Danaher has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

