$779.43 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) to report $779.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.98 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

